TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

TJX stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.