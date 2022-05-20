TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
