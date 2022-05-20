TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
NYSE TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
