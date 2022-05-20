TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.