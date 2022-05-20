TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 245,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

