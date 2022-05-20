TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $58.06 and last traded at $58.29. 137,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,226,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

