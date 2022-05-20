TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.
TJX stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 687,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
