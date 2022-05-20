TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.

TJX stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 687,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.