Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.69 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $41.04 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $37.32 or 0.00123142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00585404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00444184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033033 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.07 or 1.57715649 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

