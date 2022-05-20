Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.39. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,470. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

