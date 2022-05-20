Traders Buy Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.01.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

