Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

