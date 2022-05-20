Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
