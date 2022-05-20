Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. 13,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,069,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

