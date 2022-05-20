TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.04

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.04 and traded as low as C$17.25. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$17.53, with a volume of 528,309 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.03.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

