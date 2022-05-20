TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $537.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $537.53 and last traded at $539.24, with a volume of 12635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

