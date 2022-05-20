TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 9431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

