Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

