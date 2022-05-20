Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post $19.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $80.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $81.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $90.84 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,279 shares of company stock worth $2,195,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,389. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

