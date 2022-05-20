Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

