TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.33

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 3638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.