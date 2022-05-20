Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

