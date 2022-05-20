Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $13,355,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.