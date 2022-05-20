Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBOX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

LON EBOX opened at GBX 95.77 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £404.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.52. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

