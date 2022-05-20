Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,765. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

