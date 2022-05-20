Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

TRUP opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.