TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,068. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

