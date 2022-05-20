TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in TTEC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

