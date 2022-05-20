Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $37.05. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 1,799 shares.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

