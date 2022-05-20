Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $325,041.30 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94.

On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

