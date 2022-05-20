Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $51.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBSFY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($57.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

