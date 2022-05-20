UBS Group Raises ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €45.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

