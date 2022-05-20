UBS Group Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of eBay by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.



