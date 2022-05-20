UBS Group Trims Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price to €35.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FURCF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

