UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

May 20th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. 8,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

