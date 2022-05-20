Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

UAA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 159,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

