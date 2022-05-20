United Bank Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 46,949,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $50.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

