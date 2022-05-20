United Bank Sells 1,241 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 61,924,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,974,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.12.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

