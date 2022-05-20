United Bank Sells 3,860 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.37. 9,006,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,382. The stock has a market cap of $375.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

