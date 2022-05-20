United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.49 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $766.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.