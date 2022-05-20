United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,085.48

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,085.48 ($13.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,133.50 ($13.97). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,133.50 ($13.97), with a volume of 2,479,259 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,086.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,313.61). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.83), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($723,062.06).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

