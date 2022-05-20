Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

