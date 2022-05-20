US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.
NYSE USFD opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
