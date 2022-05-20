US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

NYSE USFD opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

