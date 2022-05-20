V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

VFC opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

