V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Shares of VFC traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

