V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

VFC stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 6,014,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

