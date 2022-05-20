V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.