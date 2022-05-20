Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 17,540 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

