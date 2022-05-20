VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,905 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 948,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

