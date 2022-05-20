Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

