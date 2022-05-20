Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.21. 2,352,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.97 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

