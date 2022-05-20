Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 212.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 715,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

