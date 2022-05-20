Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Cut by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,976. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.